Salma Mumin expresses desire for marriage

Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin, aged 34, has revealed her readiness to settle down and start a family to combat loneliness in her life.

In an interview on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, Salma expressed her desire for marriage, emphasizing that she is eager to take this step with the right partner.



"I am 34 years old now. It is not like I am desperate to give birth. I’m just hoping and praying that it happens. Just like I wish to have a baby now… I would be glad if I got married too," Salma disclosed.



The actress confessed to feeling drawn to the idea of a wedding and revealed her longing to end her solitary lifestyle.



"All my life, I have been by myself and I am tired of being alone. So, definitely, I wish I was married."

Previously, Salma disclosed that she had been in a committed relationship for the past three years, which she described as thriving due to mutual understanding and respect, resulting in fewer challenges.



She also shared that her affluent boyfriend has been a pillar of support in her career, enriching their relationship experience.



"My boyfriend is rich, so he funds my lifestyle. He is not a married man but very single. The relationship is going well, and he treats me well too," she revealed during the interview.



Despite the stability of her current relationship, Salma did not delve into whether marriage plans were on the horizon, leaving this aspect unanswered.