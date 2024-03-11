Sam.A.iam successfully hosts second edition of Asaa festival and music Concert

Sam.A.iam

Samuel Asaa, the California-based Ghanaian musician popularly known as Sam.A.iam, has recently concluded the second edition of the Asaa festival and music concert.

The week-long festivities commenced on March 2nd with a health walk and the registration of health insurance for the less privileged.



The climax of the event unfolded on Saturday, March 9th, featuring performances from several notable figures in the Ghanaian music industry, including King Ayisoba, Atimbila, Pandy, Nambawan, and others.





Reflecting on the event, Sam.A.iam reiterated his commitment to bringing joy to many through this annual celebration. He emphasized that the festival not only entertains but also serves as an avenue for him to fulfill his corporate social responsibilities. He expressed his dedication to supporting the less privileged in the community where he grew up.