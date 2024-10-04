Entertainment

Entertainment
Same God telling prophets different things about the election? Serwaa Amihere quizzes

Serwaa Amihere Red.png Serwaa Amihere

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Serwaa Amihere criticized the contradictory prophecies from various prophets regarding Ghana's 2024 elections, questioning their divine source. She referenced Rev. Owusu Bempah’s conflicting statements about John Mahama’s potential victory, highlighting the troubling nature of these inconsistencies and sparking public criticism over the prophets' reliability.



Source: Tigpost