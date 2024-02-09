Samini set to release with new single 'Chemistry' from 'Sticks and Locks' EP

Samini

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation, Samini, is gearing up to captivate audiences with his newest single, 'Chemistry'. This fresh track, resonating with the soulful essence of Lovers Rock, stands as the third release from his eagerly awaited EP, 'Sticks and Locks'.

Bringing alive the essence of his artistry, 'Chemistry' was recorded live, promising listeners an immersive musical journey. Guided by the seasoned expertise of Francis Osei, both Band Leader and Music Director of Samini's ensemble, the live production injects an added layer of authenticity into the song's emotive narrative.



In 'Chemistry', Samini delves into the theme of love, narrating his pursuit of a soulmate. Through eloquent verses, he praises the virtues of his love interest, celebrating the instant connection, undeniable attraction, and profound harmony they share. Samini's lyrical finesse beautifully encapsulates his fascination with the enigmatic ‘pretty girl’ and the euphoric energy she infuses into his life.



With each melodic note, Samini paints a vibrant picture of love's irresistible allure, drawing listeners into a world of passion and romance. 'Chemistry' is poised to resonate deeply with fans, serving as a heartfelt anthem for those who believe in the magic of love at first sight.

As anticipation mounts for the release of ‘Chemistry,’ aficionados of good music can anticipate nothing short of brilliance from Samini. Armed with his distinctive fusion of infectious rhythms and soul-stirring vocals, Samini continues to solidify his legacy as one of Ghana's most cherished musical icons.



Prepare to be spellbound as 'Chemistry' takes center stage, kindling a whirlwind of emotion and connection worldwide through the universal language of music.