Samira Bawumia will win in any fashion face-off - Charlie Dior

Mrs. Samira Bawumia

Ghana’s Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, continues to captivate with her remarkable sense of style, drawing praise from renowned fashion critic Charlie Dior, who recently stumbled upon one of her social media snapshots.

Bawumia's ensemble at the 6th March Independence Day parade, featuring a striking magenta-purple kente outfit paired with elegant accessories, notably caught Dior's attention and sparked his admiration for her fashion finesse.



The Second Lady's appearance garnered significant attention on Twitter during the Independence Day festivities, further solidifying her reputation as a style icon.



In his thorough analysis, Dior lauded Bawumia for her consistent elegance on public platforms, asserting her superiority in fashion over other first and second ladies globally.

During his YouTube segment, Dior championed Bawumia's ability to blend cultural representation with sophistication, emphasizing her unique style as a reflection of national pride.



He proposed a hypothetical fashion face-off among first and second ladies worldwide, confidently asserting Bawumia's inevitable victory in such a competition.



Dior also commended Bawumia for her adeptness in balancing modesty and allure, citing her talent in maintaining sophistication while exuding charm and confidence in her attire.