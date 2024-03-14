Sammy Flex accuses Andy Dosty of bias against Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex, the manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has publicly criticized radio personality Andy Dosty, accusing him of harboring a bias against the musician.

In a recent Facebook Livestream, Sammy Flex, expressed his concern over what he perceives as Andy Dosty's negative agenda towards Shatta Wale, emphasizing that such behavior should not be tolerated within the industry.



"It’s time the agenda of people who do not like his artiste ends because it does not speak well of the industry," Baah stated during the Livestream.

He pointed out instances where Andy Dosty allegedly refers to Shatta Wale as his "boy" but fails to defend him when faced with criticism, even on shows he hosts.



“What you are doing doesn’t make him your boy. It is high time you change that narrative. I have boys around me, and I will not let anyone destroy any of my boys’ brands. Either I will defend or correct you,” Baah asserted.