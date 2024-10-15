Sammy Top teams up with Great Ampong on deliver OMO

South African-based Ghanaian artist Sammy Top has teamed up with renowned gospel singer Great Ampong to release a powerful new track titled “Deliver OMO” produced by Roro Buddy.

This collaboration brings a bold message that resonates with many across the African continent, addressing the pressing issue of leadership failures and the resulting hardships faced by ordinary citizens.



The song, a soulful blend of gospel and contemporary Afrobeat rhythms, highlights the current economic challenges in Ghana, while also casting a wider net over the struggles of African nations.



Sammy Top urges African leaders to rise to the occasion and prioritize the welfare of their people. Great Ampong’s vocals add a spiritual depth to the track, with his rich voice calling for divine intervention to deliver the people from their plight.



Deliver OMO is quickly gaining traction, resonating with a populace tired of broken promises and stagnant progress.



This collaboration has sparked conversations not just in Ghana, but across the continent, with many praising the song’s boldness in speaking truth to power.

Sammy Top is also a fashion designer with a clothing brand in Ghana and South Africa.



By SAMMY TOP ft Great Ampong is available on all platforms



