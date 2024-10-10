Sampeeroro honours Ras Kimono with 'Legacy' Ep

Reggae musician Sampeeroro has released his highly anticipated EP titled *Legacy*, marking a significant step in his musical journey.

The Nigerian artist born Melvin Onyemauwa, who is the spiritual son of the late reggae icon Ras Kimono, unveils this new project as a tribute to his reggae roots and the rich cultural legacy of his mentor.



Sampeeroro, who studied music at the International College of Music in Malaysia, has spent years honing his craft across continents.



After working in Malaysia, he moved to the United States, seeking to solidify his place in reggae history.



Now promoting *Legacy* in Ghana, he continues to blend global influences with the authentic sound of reggae, delivering a mix of spiritual and powerful tracks.

The EP is a reflection of Sampeeroro’s commitment to preserving the essence of reggae while introducing fresh perspectives.



Fans can expect a deep connection to West African rhythms and an infusion of modern energy, underscoring the artist’s evolving musical journey.



As he promotes *Legacy* across the globe, Sampeeroro is on a mission to continue Ras Kimono’s legacy and elevate African reggae to new heights.



The Ep is available on all streaming platforms.



