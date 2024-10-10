Entertainment

Sampeeroro honours Ras Kimono with 'Legacy' Ep

IMG 20241010 164306 Cover art of Legacy

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reggae musician Sampeeroro has released his highly anticipated EP titled *Legacy*, marking a significant step in his musical journey.

