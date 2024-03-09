Sarkodie calls for improved music royalty system in Ghana

Sarkodie

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has highlighted the imperative need for an improved music royalty system in the country, advocating for a pragmatic solution during a panel discussion at the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra.

Accompanied by key figures from the creative sector, including media personality KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante, Sarkodie illuminated the hurdles encountered by artists in accessing their rightful earnings due to the absence of a structured royalty system.



In the discourse, Sarkodie underscored the simplicity of implementing a structured system to ensure equitable compensation for musicians.

He articulated, "The royalty system has been a big issue here in Ghana, but it's something so little to do. It's not that hard; it's just putting the system in place and getting the money back."



The panel deliberated on the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech, underscoring the necessity for concerted endeavors to confront the challenges besieging Ghana's music sector.