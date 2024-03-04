Sarkodie expresses love and gratitude on wife's birthday

Sarkodie with his wife, Tracy

Sarkodie has expressed profound gratitude and affection for his beloved wife, affectionately called Tracy Sarkcess, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post shared via X, the rapper stated that Tracy's presence in his life has been nothing short of a blessing.



Accompanied by endearing photos, Sarkodie wrote: "God bless your beautiful soul. More Life. We are blessed to have you Tracy Owusu Addo"