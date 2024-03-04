Sarkodie expresses love and gratitude on wife's birthday

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 4 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Sarkodie has expressed profound gratitude and affection for his beloved wife, affectionately called Tracy Sarkcess, on her birthday.
In a heartfelt post shared via X, the rapper stated that Tracy's presence in his life has been nothing short of a blessing.
Accompanied by endearing photos, Sarkodie wrote: "God bless your beautiful soul. More Life. We are blessed to have you Tracy Owusu Addo"
God bless your beautiful soul ???? … More Life ???? We are blessed to have you @TracyOwusuAddo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rfMeTMbHMr— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 3, 2024
