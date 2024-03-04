Entertainment

Entertainment
Sarkodie expresses love and gratitude on wife's birthday

Sarkodie And Wife 1140x570.jpeg Sarkodie with his wife, Tracy

Mon, 4 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarkodie has expressed profound gratitude and affection for his beloved wife, affectionately called Tracy Sarkcess, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post shared via X, the rapper stated that Tracy's presence in his life has been nothing short of a blessing.

Accompanied by endearing photos, Sarkodie wrote: "God bless your beautiful soul. More Life. We are blessed to have you Tracy Owusu Addo"



