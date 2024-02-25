Sarkodie is Africa's biggest rapper – Nana Akomea declares

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, has hailed Ghanaian music icon, Sarkodie, as the preeminent rapper on the African continent.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Akomea emphasized Sarkodie's stature as the "biggest rapper in Africa," noting his consistent delivery of chart-topping hits, which have captivated audiences with his lyrical prowess and unparalleled stage presence.

While discussing top talents in the Ghanaian music scene, Akomea also commended Amerado, citing his recent masterpiece 'Kwaku Ananse' as a standout piece.