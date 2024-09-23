Entertainment

Sarkodie performs his Shatta Wale featured hit “M3gye Wo Girl” at Amsterdam concert

Sarkodie And Shatta Wale12121211212 Shatta Wale and Sarkodie

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie captivated fans in Amsterdam at the Sarkodie and Friends concert, performing his hit "M3gye Wo Girl" featuring Shatta Wale. Held at Paradiso, the show showcased his extensive catalog, with "M3gye Wo Girl" receiving the most audience engagement, reflecting the artists' complex history following their past rivalry.



Source: Tigpost