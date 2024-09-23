Sarkodie performs his Shatta Wale featured hit “M3gye Wo Girl” at Amsterdam concert

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie captivated fans in Amsterdam at the Sarkodie and Friends concert, performing his hit "M3gye Wo Girl" featuring Shatta Wale.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie captivated fans in Amsterdam at the Sarkodie and Friends concert, performing his hit "M3gye Wo Girl" featuring Shatta Wale. Held at Paradiso, the show showcased his extensive catalog, with "M3gye Wo Girl" receiving the most audience engagement, reflecting the artists' complex history following their past rivalry.





Read full article