Sarkodie prepares for electrifying performance at Live Konnect VIP Edition

Sarkodie is set to perform at the Marina Mall

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Renowned Ghanaian BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, is all set to take the spotlight as the headline performer at the much-anticipated VIP Edition of the monthly Live Konnect entertainment extravaganza.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 3, 2024, as the VIP Edition of Live Konnect is scheduled to light up the Soho venue inside the Marina Mall, Accra, promising an evening of unrivaled entertainment.



Those keen on attending are urged to sign up for the event for a chance to be among the five lucky individuals randomly selected to receive complimentary tickets.



Sarkodie is geared up to perform a medley of his chart-topping hits alongside DJ Mensah and the characters band. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness arguably the best band” greatest band “ as they set the stage for King Sark. The event is scheduled to commence at 7 pm.



The 'Otan' hitmaker is making a grand return to Live Konnect after his stunning performance in 2021, which was previously held at Coco Vanilla in East Legon.



Live Konnect serves as a platform that unites celebrities to perform with a live band, providing thrilling entertainment, networking opportunities, and an unforgettable experience for patrons. It stands as the closest and most intimate event for fans to connect with their favorite celebrities.

Initiated by the talented Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, Live Konnect aims to consistently celebrate Ghanaian stars on a monthly basis.



Previously, musicians Sefa, Cina Soul, Mr. Drew, DatBeatGod, Kwabena Kwabena, Gambo, KiDi, Black Sherif, Sefa, Kofi Jamar, N Loso, LJ, Untouchable Band, Character, and Hajia4Reall, have all graced the Live Konnect stage with their performances.







The VIP Edition promises to be an evening filled with exceptional performances, enjoyment, and networking opportunities. Don't miss out on what is set to be an unforgettable night.



Tickets for this highly-anticipated event, which vows to deliver unforgettable moments, are already up for grabs.