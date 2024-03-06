Sarkodie sparks social media buzz with proposal for fans to own shares in his music and earn royalties

Sarkodie

Renowned rapper Sarkodie has set social media abuzz with a recent post on his Facebook page, proposing a unique opportunity for his fan base, SarkNation.

On March 5, the 'Countryside' hitmaker initiated discussions by inquiring whether SarkNation would be interested in owning a share of one of his tracks and earning royalties from it.



The inquiry followed an initial post where Sarkodie asked his fans what they wished he could do for them.



"Is SarkNation interested in owning shares in one Sarkodie Track and earn royalties?" the rapper posed on his Facebook post.

While Sarkodie has not yet implemented this idea, social media users have responded with commendations and eager anticipation.



