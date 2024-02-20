Sarkodie thrills massive crowd in Berekum

Sarkodie in Berekum

The streets of Berekum burst into a frenzy as the acclaimed Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie, was greeted with overwhelming enthusiasm by a massive throng of fans.

As his car navigated through the bustling streets, it was immediately engulfed by a wave of fervent supporters, all eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved artist.



Without hesitation, Sarkodie emerged from his vehicle, opting to traverse among the crowd, exchanging handshakes and warm smiles with his devoted followers.



The anticipation reached its zenith as Sarkodie graced the stage to deliver a captivating performance at his concert, providing the audience with an unforgettable spectacle.

Debuting his latest hits 'Otan' and 'TillWeDie' for the first time, Sarkodie delighted his fans beyond measure.



Sarkodie's performance marked a historic moment for Berekum, with many lauding it as the town's most enduring and memorable show to date.



