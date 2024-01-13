Sarkodie was mean to me but I let it go because of his ability to create vision – Tracy Sarkcess

Sarkodie and wife, Tracy

The spouse of Sarkodie, Tracy Owusu Addo, popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess, has stated that her husband was mean to her when they began their relationship but she ignored his attitude because of the rapper’s creativity and ability to create vision, describing such abilities as a blessing.

Sarkodie and Tracy tied the knot on July 17, 2018. They both had a daughter before getting married but they welcomed their second child a few years after their marriage.



In an interview with TV personality, Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Tracy Sarkcess revealed that despite her husband’s mean attitude towards her, she loved him because of his ability to create visions and bring them into existence.



“My husband, I do not know how to describe him but he is someone blessed with vision and he is someone who can also create a vision, like he tells you what he sees. As a woman, when you realise you have someone like that who also has his head in the right place, and it’s not all about all the other flaws but it is really about you the person, I think you would know within you that he is the one. That is what did it for me. In as much as he was mean to me in the beginning, I let it go”, she told Berla Mundi.







