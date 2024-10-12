Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial set for May

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Apnews

A May 5 trial date was set for Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking case.

Prosecutors argued that his defense is trying to exclude incriminating evidence, including a video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie.



Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, remains in custody after bail was denied due to concerns about witness tampering.

The judge requested a proposed order to prevent pretrial disclosures that could bias the jury.



Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, with evidence, including 96 seized electronic devices, complicating his defense.



