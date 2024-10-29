Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was 'obsessed' with Princes William and Harry, but they 'never accepted' party invites, says former Rep

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: People

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a fan of Prince William and Prince Harry, repeatedly invited them to his events, even offering to cover their expenses.

The invitations were always declined, but Combs kept framed photos of the princes in his apartment.

Combs currently faces criminal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

