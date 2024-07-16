Seek alternative sources of income – Teephlow to colleague struggling musicians

Teephlow

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow urged musicians to diversify income beyond music, citing societal pressures to stay in comfort zones despite lack of investment.

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow urged musicians to diversify income beyond music, citing societal pressures to stay in comfort zones despite lack of investment. Advocates pursuing education and alternative careers for financial stability, advising against solely relying on music for livelihood.





Read full article