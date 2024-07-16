Entertainment

Seek alternative sources of income – Teephlow to colleague struggling musicians

Tee.jpeg Teephlow

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow urged musicians to diversify income beyond music, citing societal pressures to stay in comfort zones despite lack of investment. Advocates pursuing education and alternative careers for financial stability, advising against solely relying on music for livelihood.



Source: Mynewsgh