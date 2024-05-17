Seek royalties from DJs, not us - Bawumia's new media executive tells Dj Azonto

Krobea kwabena Asante

The Head of New Media for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has directed Dj Azonto to pursue his royalties from the DJs who played his song during the campaign trail.

Krobea Kwabena Asante emphasized that Dr. Bawumia did not utilize anyone's song in his official campaign videos, distancing the campaign from any copyright infringement.



Asante's statement, shared on social media, highlighted that DJs are independent contractors whose performances are beyond the control of Dr. Bawumia's team.



He underscored the understanding of copyright and intellectual property laws, asserting their willingness to engage with any artist where necessary.

This response follows Dj Azonto's press release seeking $10 million compensation from the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer for using his song during campaign events.



Dr. Bawumia's campaign team maintains that DJs bear the responsibility under Ghana's copyright laws to pay royalties for public performances, relieving the campaign and the public from such obligations.



Asante concluded by affirming their commitment to respecting copyright laws and engaging with composers as needed to ensure compliance.