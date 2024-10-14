Selena Gomez ‘shines’ in new Oscar-tipped musical

The Spanish-language musical explores themes of identity

Source: BBC

Selena Gomez attended the UK premiere of her film *Emilia Pérez* at the London Film Festival, alongside co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Selena Gomez attended the UK premiere of her film *Emilia Pérez* at the London Film Festival, alongside co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, and Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish-language musical explores themes of identity, featuring a cartel leader transitioning to a woman and the pursuit of happiness in modern Mexico.





Read full article