Selena Gomez ‘shines’ in new Oscar-tipped musical

IMG 20241014 070513 The Spanish-language musical explores themes of identity

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Selena Gomez attended the UK premiere of her film *Emilia Pérez* at the London Film Festival, alongside co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, and Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish-language musical explores themes of identity, featuring a cartel leader transitioning to a woman and the pursuit of happiness in modern Mexico.



Source: BBC