Serwaa Amihere

Source: Gh Celebrities

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere, known for her journalism and fashion work, has surprised fans by revealing her musical talent.

At Alisa Hotel, she performed a flawless rendition of King Paluta’s track “Makoma.”

Her impressive singing and boldness have garnered widespread admiration on social media, highlighting her versatility.



Read full article