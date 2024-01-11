Serwaa Amihere appointed as Kente ambassador

Serwaa Amihere (Right)

Award-winning broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, was on Wednesday, 10th January 2024, honoured as an ambassador for Bonwire Kente.

The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has officially commissioned the ultramodern Bonwire Kente Museum in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, as part of the government’s pledge to promote tourism in the country.



Serwaa’s ambassadorial task is to spearhead the promotion of Asante Kente which will help attract foreigners to the country, particularly Bonwire and its environs. As Kente, over the past decades, has been one of the country’s most prominent and treasured cultural exports, Serwaa, in her ambassadorial role, has been tasked to amplify this global prominence and leverage same to maximize the global attention Ghana enjoys from this beautiful fabric.



It is also expected that this ambassadorial appointment would also help boost local or domestic tourism.



Serwaa Amihere, who is a proud native of Sewua in the Ashanti Region, expressed gratitude to the Second Lady and all that have gathered, for the honour and opportunity to serve as an ambassador for Bonwire Kente, and pledged to excel in this new role.

The ceremony which was put together by the Ghana Tourism Authority also launched an annual Kente festival at Bonwire, which would certainly have the Kente Ambassador, Serwaa Amihere, as its face and prime influencer.



In attendance at this important ceremony were the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Board Members of Ghana Tourism Authority, the Paramount Queen mothers of the Asante kingdom, the Sewua Queenmother, other sub-queen mothers from the region, Afua Asantewaa of Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-thon fame and other high-profile personalities including government functionaries.



