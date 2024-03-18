Sharon Padiki takes on 168-hour painting marathon in bid for Guinness World Record

She aims to surpass the current record of 100 hours.

Renowned artist Sharon Dede Padiki has embarked on a monumental painting marathon with the goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual painting session.

Padiki aims to surpass the current record of 100 hours by painting continuously for 168 hours, starting her marathon on Friday, March 15, and concluding on Thursday, March 21.



The marathon is taking place at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, located opposite Afrikiko near the Golden Jubilee House, the presidential palace.



According to Coordinator Kafui Dey, Padiki's journey will be broadcast live on LifeStyle TV's Facebook and YouTube channels, allowing viewers worldwide to witness this historic feat.



Those interested in contributing to support and inspire Sharon Dede Padiki can do so by dialing the short code *713*2476#.

The current record for the longest painting marathon is held by Chancellor Ahaghotu, a Nigerian who painted for 100 hours in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from October 26 to October 30, 2023.



Padiki's artistic endeavors span various mediums, with her works gracing esteemed locations such as luxury hotels, museums, galleries, and exhibitions across Ghana. Notable venues include the Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



Beyond her gallery presence, Padiki actively contributes to the cultural landscape through participation in panel discussions, sponsorship of pageants, talent shows, and involvement in prestigious award programs, earning her accolades such as the Most Outstanding Female in Art in Ghana.