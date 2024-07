Shatta Bandle apologizes to Nigerians and EFCC over Naira spraying incident

Shatta Bandle

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian social media star Shatta Bandle apologized to Nigerians and the EFCC for spraying Naira notes at a Lagos event, expressing regret over unintentionally breaking Nigerian currency laws. The incident mirrored a previous case involving Bobrisky, highlighting Nigeria's strict stance on currency abuse.





