Shatta Michy views past relationship with Shatta Wale as a privilege despite challenges

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy opened up about her past relationship with Shatta Wale, expressing that she considers it a privilege despite the challenges they faced.

She said this during an interview on the "Day Show" with Berla Mundi.



Reflecting on the difficulties encountered during their time together, Shatta Michy acknowledged the public nature of their breakup and the emotional toll it took on her. However, she highlighted her resilience and personal growth throughout the experience.



During the interview, Shatta Michy discussed the reserved nature that she tends to adopt during tough times and the crucial support she received from her son, Majesty, during the breakup period. Despite the challenges, she found solace in her son's presence, alleviating feelings of loneliness.

Regarding her feelings about being Shatta Wale's ex-partner, Shatta Michy emphasised the positive influence he had on her life, noting that he inspired her to pursue a career in music.



She recognised the challenges of living up to his reputation but stressed the importance of embracing her own identity and personal growth beyond their past relationship.



While acknowledging the complexities of her history with Shatta Wale, Shatta Michy embraces the opportunity for personal evolution and self-discovery beyond their previous connection.