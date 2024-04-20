Shatta Movement apologizes to Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled

Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex

The Shatta Movement Empire has issued an apology to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled following backlash over remarks made by Shatta Wale towards Stonebwoy's disability.

In a letter addressed to the GSPD, signed by Shatta Wale’s manager Samuel Atuobi Baah, it was stated that the intent behind Shatta Wale's actions was not to mock or disrespect individuals with disabilities.



Sammy Flex emphasized that Shatta Wale aimed to highlight the importance of mutual respect and proper conduct, although the wording used was regrettable.



"We acknowledge the concerns raised and apologize for any unintended harm caused. We deeply value and respect the rights of individuals with disabilities in our society," the letter stated.



Sammy Flex reaffirmed the Shatta Movement's commitment to inclusivity and pledged greater mindfulness in future communications.





Following criticism of Shatta Wale's behavior at the Fadama Sallah Fest, the GSPD condemned the actions as irresponsible and potentially detrimental to the mental health of the disabled community.



In response to Shatta Wale's apology, the GSPD expressed appreciation for the commitment to inclusivity and urged collective efforts to foster a more inclusive society.



"We accept the apology and call for continued collaboration to create an environment that embraces diversity," the GSPD's press release concluded.