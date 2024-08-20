Shatta Wale addresses Stonebwoy on throwing money at fans

Shatta Wale

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Stonebwoy's view on throwing money to fans, arguing that his method of distributing cash directly is more impactful given Ghana's economic hardships. Shatta Wale defended his practice, emphasizing that he hopes to improve lives despite the current economic challenges.





