Shatta Wale announces project to hunt for young music talents

Shatta Wale

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has resolved to hunt for young music talents in Ghana to support their craft.

He calls the project Accra Invasion project (AIP) and has called on well-meaning Ghanaians to support him while he unearths talents.

Announcing the new project through a post shared via Facebook, Shatta Wale indicated that he would need all the support because together a significant impact can be made.



