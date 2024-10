To celebrate, Shatta Wale gifted Maali a luxury Range Rover Velar.

Source: ZionFelix

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali have reportedly welcomed a new baby.

To celebrate, Shatta Wale gifted Maali a luxury Range Rover Velar.

He shared photos on social media, congratulating her for the delivery, stating, “Congratulations Maali, this is a gift for being the mother of my child.”



Read full article