Shatta Wale

Source: Classfmonline

Shatta Wale has publicly celebrated Vybz Kartel's release from prison, calling it a joyous moment and praising Kartel as his mentor.

He shared his excitement on social media, posted a song dedicated to Kartel, and welcomed him back with chants and new music.

Kartel, who spent 13 years in prison, was released on August 1 after his conviction was overturned.



