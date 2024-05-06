Shatta Wale clashes with Utv over Medikal's O2 Indigo show review

Shatta Wale

In a fiery confrontation with MzGee over what he perceived as intrusive questioning, Shatta Wale has escalated the dispute by involving her employer, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

Shatta Wale has lambasted both MzGee, host of United Showbiz, and the UTV network, accusing them of belittling Medikal's achievements and questioning whether Dr. Kwame Despite would tolerate similar treatment.



Criticism has been directed at MzGee for delving into Medikal's personal life with Fella Makafui rather than focusing on his successful O2 Arena performance.



Joined by Medikal, Shatta Wale has vehemently condemned MzGee, alleging that her questions aim to undermine their accomplishments.



In a bold move, Shatta has challenged the endorsement of a brand, implying that it condones actions he deems detrimental to others.



Directly addressing Dr. Kwame Despite, Shatta questioned whether he would stand idly by if similar efforts were made to tarnish his own brand.

Shatta's questioning extended to the realm of rumors, as he probed how Dr. Kwame Despite would respond to allegations against his own products, invoking scenarios of damaging gossip.



Expressing his indignation, Shatta issued a stern warning upon his return to Ghana, vowing dire consequences for any prominent figures who dare to confront him.



