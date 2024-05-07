Shatta Wale credits Daddy Lumba for pioneering musician's rights

Shatta Wale

Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, acknowledges the pivotal role played by Highlife icon Daddy Lumba in legitimizing music as a lucrative career path.

Shatta Wale commended Daddy Lumba for championing fair compensation for musicians, paving the way for subsequent generations to command substantial fees for their performances.



Speaking at a live concert alongside Daddy Lumba in London on May 6, 2024, Shatta Wale expressed gratitude to the veteran musician for his enduring influence on the Ghanaian music industry.



Addressing an enthusiastic audience, he credited Daddy Lumba with imparting invaluable lessons on the symbiotic relationship between music creation and financial prosperity.



"We want to thank Daddy Lumba because you’ve taught us how to make music and make money from music. We thank you so much from Samini, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Nti, Medikal, and all the artistes in Ghana," Shatta Wale proclaimed, acknowledging Daddy Lumba's legacy and its impact on contemporary artists.



Shatta Wale's acknowledgment highlights the enduring legacy of Daddy Lumba, whose advocacy for fair compensation has empowered today's musicians to assert their worth in the industry.

By ensuring that artists receive their rightful dues, Daddy Lumba has contributed to the financial stability and professional recognition of musicians across generations.



The collaboration between Shatta Wale and Daddy Lumba not only underscores their mutual respect but also symbolizes the intergenerational exchange of musical knowledge and appreciation.



Through their joint performance, they celebrate the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music while honoring the trailblazers who have shaped its evolution.



As the Ghanaian music industry continues to thrive, Shatta Wale's tribute to Daddy Lumba serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of acknowledging and preserving the contributions of pioneers.



By recognizing the legacy of those who came before them, artists can draw inspiration and guidance as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of the music industry.