Shatta Wale failed in his attempt to salvage our marriage - Medikal

Medikal

Rapper Medikal shared insights into his marital challenges with ex-wife Fella Makafui, revealing that despite Shatta Wale's intervention, reconciliation efforts faltered.

Acknowledging Shatta Wale's supportive role akin to an elder brother, Medikal highlighted the earnest attempts made to mend their fractured relationship.



Regrettably, Fella Makafui, having already moved on, remained steadfast in her decision to terminate the marriage, rendering mediation efforts futile.



Dispelling speculations, Medikal clarified that his bond with Shatta Wale wasn't the cause of the marital strife, urging to refrain from involving Shatta in the matter.

In a candid disclosure through video clips, Medikal recounted Fella Makafui's symbolic act of discarding her wedding ring during a trip to Dubai, symbolizing the irreversible end of their union.



