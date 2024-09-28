Entertainment

Shatta Wale gifts cash prize, brand new iPhone 13 to Dancegod’s mentee as Winner of “No Size” challenge

Shatta Wale C Shatta Wale

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Shatta Wale announced Lallipop as the winner of his dance challenge promoting "No Size," visiting Dancegod Lloyd's studio to celebrate.

Lallipop’s TikTok video gained over 100,000 views, earning her a cash prize and an iPhone 13.

Fans praised Shatta Wale’s mentorship and Lallipop’s achievement on social media.

