Shatta Wale gifts cash prize, brand new iPhone 13 to Dancegod’s mentee as Winner of “No Size” challenge
Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost
Shatta Wale announced Lallipop as the winner of his dance challenge promoting "No Size," visiting Dancegod Lloyd's studio to celebrate.
Lallipop’s TikTok video gained over 100,000 views, earning her a cash prize and an iPhone 13.
Fans praised Shatta Wale’s mentorship and Lallipop’s achievement on social media.
