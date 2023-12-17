Shatta Wale kisses girlfriend on stage at Medikal's concert

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, created a buzz at Medikal's Planning and Plotting concert held at La Palm Royal Beach when he gave his new girlfriend, Maali a romantic kiss.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was caught on camera sharing a kiss with Maali during the energetic performance at the star-studded event hosted by rapper Medikal.



Despite Medikal hosting the concert, Shatta Wale managed to steal the spotlight with his romantic gesture.



As the crowd anticipated Shatta Wale's appearance on stage alongside Medikal, the musician took a moment to share an intimate kiss with Maali.



Videos captured the duo getting cozy, and Shatta Wale's unconventional approach to expressing affection drew attention.



The unscripted moment added an unexpected twist to the concert, leaving fans and onlookers both surprised and entertained.

Shatta Wale and Medikal later treated fans to a good time with their hit songs.



Watch video below







JNA