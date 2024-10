Kofi Adonteng Boateng

Source: Mynewsgh

US-based Ghanaian pastor Kofi Adonteng Boateng expressed admiration for reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale, highlighting his personal struggles stemming from childhood abandonment.

Boateng, a devoted fan, emphasized the need for empathy rather than criticism towards Wale’s behavior, noting that his emotional wounds manifest in his personality.

He offered prayers for Wale's healing.



