Shatta Wale promises a 6 months financial support to Moesha and Funny Face

Moesha Bodoung, Shatta Wale and Funny Face (L-R)

Shatta Wale has pledged financial support to two fellow celebrities, Moesha Bodoung and Funny Face, for a period of six months. The support will be facilitated through his "Shaxi" transport business, aimed at providing assistance during their challenging times.

Moesha Bodoung, a well-known actress and social media influencer, has recently been alleged to be battling a health condition, reportedly stroke, according to her family members. In response, her brother initiated a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe with a target of $10,000 to aid in her medical expenses and recovery process. The news of Moesha's health struggles has stirred concern and sympathy among her fans and industry peers.



Similarly, Funny Face, a popular comedian and actor, recently opened up about his financial difficulties and emotional challenges. Taking to social media platforms, he candidly expressed his financial woes and called upon the public to assist him in regaining stability in his life and career.



Responding to the plight of his fellow entertainers, Shatta Wale announced his commitment to offer financial assistance to Moesha Bodoung and Funny Face for the next six months. Leveraging his successful venture, the "Shaxi" transport business, Shatta Wale aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens facing both individuals and help them navigate through their difficult times.



In a video sighted on social media, Shatta Wale emphasized the importance of unity and support within the entertainment industry, stating, "As entertainers, we must stand by each other in times of need. Moesha and Funny Face have contributed significantly to our industry, and it's our responsibility to ensure they receive the support they require during their challenging moments."



The announcement of Shatta Wale's generous gesture has sparked positive reactions from fans and colleagues alike, with many commending his compassion and solidarity towards his fellow artists.