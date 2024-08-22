Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Shatta Wale releases tracklist for SAFA Album

Safa Album SAFA tracklist

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has released the tracklist for his new album, "SAFA," which features 14 songs and includes collaborations with Ghanaian artists Wendy Shay and Amerado.

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has released the tracklist for his new album, "SAFA," which features 14 songs and includes collaborations with Ghanaian artists Wendy Shay and Amerado. He encourages fans to pre-order the album on Apple Music, emphasizing that it is a tribute to his loyal supporters.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh