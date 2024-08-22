Shatta Wale releases tracklist for SAFA Album

SAFA tracklist

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has released the tracklist for his new album, "SAFA," which features 14 songs and includes collaborations with Ghanaian artists Wendy Shay and Amerado. He encourages fans to pre-order the album on Apple Music, emphasizing that it is a tribute to his loyal supporters.





