Shatta Wale's crony gifts him an Audemars Piguet watch ahead of his 40th birthday

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale was gifted an expensive Audemars Piguet watch by a friend in anticipation of an upcoming milestone. Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale is preparing for his 40th birthday festivities on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist will be turning 40 on Thursday, October 17, 2024. In advance of his big day, Shatta Wale's supporters flooded the comments section to celebrate the musician after he posted the video.

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook page to engage with his fans and share his enthusiasm for the approaching milestone. The SM Boss, who recently dropped his SAFA album, revealed that he has begun receiving gifts from some of his acquaintances and relatives.



