Shatta Wale stresses impact of Beyoncé collaboration on Ghana's music industry

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has emphasised his views on the future trajectory of the Ghanaian music industry.

Speaking on 3Music Networks on Friday, February 16, 2023, the self-proclaimed king of African dancehall underscored the significance of his collaboration with Beyoncé, portraying it as pivotal for Ghana’s music sector.



In his interview, Shatta Wale drew comparisons between the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industries, particularly in terms of major award ceremonies. He lamented the disparity in rewards for Artiste of the Year winners, citing instances where Nigerian winners are flown to Dubai while Ghana's counterparts receive less grand recognition.



Expressing his concerns, Shatta Wale criticised the industry's misplaced priorities, stating, "Ghana got their chance. Let me tell you the last chance God gave us; Shatta Wale featuring Beyoncé. But you see we, we want watch the coat man, we want watch people like Sarkodie."

Despite facing controversies and engaging in clashes with other artists, Shatta Wale remains a prominent figure in Ghanaian music.



He recently commended his current manager, Sammy Flex, for attentively addressing his needs and demands as an artist. Shatta Wale contrasted this with his previous managerial experiences, where his desires were often overlooked.



In highlighting the challenges and opportunities within Ghana's music industry, Shatta Wale's insights shed light on the need for strategic focus and alignment to propel the sector forward.