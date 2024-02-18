Shatta Wale urges youth to seize opportunities and stop blaming politicians

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, expressed his views on the role of politicians and the youth in addressing societal challenges.

In an interview with 3 Music TV, he emphasised that blaming politicians alone for the plight of the masses is misguided, asserting that the youth also bear responsibility for their passive approach towards seizing opportunities.



Shatta Wale highlighted the abundance of opportunities in sectors like construction, which many young people have overlooked despite the lucrative prospects they offer.



He lamented the prevalent mindset of laziness among the youth, which he believes contributes to their reluctance to explore available avenues for growth and success.



"Sometimes, when we blame the politicians, I laugh," Shatta Wale said. He likened politicians to cartels, acknowledging their role in governance but stressing the need for individuals to capitalise on opportunities independently.

Elaborating on the dynamics of political promises and economic realities, Shatta Wale noted that politicians often prioritise vested interests over the welfare of the populace. He criticised the tendency of some politicians to prioritise superficial desires over practical pursuits, citing the allure of flashy lifestyles over the tangible rewards of industries like construction.



Encouraging the youth to adopt a proactive and creative mindset, Shatta Wale urged them to refrain from dependency on the government for solutions to their challenges. He emphasised the importance of self-reliance and initiative in navigating the complexities of modern society.



In addition to his commentary on youth empowerment, Shatta Wale cautioned against compromising personal integrity for material gain, echoing sentiments expressed by other public figures like Nana Aba. He underscored the significance of dignity and self-respect in the pursuit of success and fulfillment.