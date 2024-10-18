Shopaholic SEASON 1 Finale The BEST Moments You Won't Forget!

Source: Lady Laide

In the season finale of Shopaholic, KieKie takes viewers on a reflective journey through the highlights of Season 1, Lagos Edition. She breaks down her favorite shopping spots across the city, sharing memorable finds, Best Buys, and standout fashion moments. From luxury boutiques to hidden gems, KieKie provides an insider’s guide to the best of Lagos shopping, offering tips for savvy shoppers and fashion lovers alike.

