Should You Eat Before Or After Working Out?

Eating before or after exercise depends on personal fitness goals and workout plans. Fasted exercise increases fat utilization for fuel, but research shows it doesn’t necessarily lead to greater fat loss. Performance in short-duration aerobic or high-intensity exercise often remains similar whether eating before or not, as the body has sufficient glycogen and fat stores for energy. However, some individuals may experience better performance when consuming carbohydrates before exercise. Ultimately, the decision to eat before or after working out should be tailored to personal needs and goals.

