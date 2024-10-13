Showering Of Cash, Energetic Dance Moves And More; Watch What Lilwin Did At The Launch Of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s “Daughter”, Naa Jacque E.P

He received a warm welcome, engaged with attendees, and celebrated by showering cash

Source: ZionFelix

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, stole the spotlight at the launch of Naa Jacque's ‘Tears of Joy’ EP at the Philadelphia Movement in Kumasi. He received a warm welcome, engaged with attendees, and celebrated by showering cash on the performer while showcasing energetic dance moves.





