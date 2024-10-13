Menu ›
Entertainment
Showering Of Cash, Energetic Dance Moves And More; Watch What Lilwin Did At The Launch Of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s “Daughter”, Naa Jacque E.P
Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, stole the spotlight at the launch of Naa Jacque's ‘Tears of Joy’ EP at the Philadelphia Movement in Kumasi.
Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, stole the spotlight at the launch of Naa Jacque's ‘Tears of Joy’ EP at the Philadelphia Movement in Kumasi. He received a warm welcome, engaged with attendees, and celebrated by showering cash on the performer while showcasing energetic dance moves.
Source: ZionFelix