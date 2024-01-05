Shut up! Does she owe you? - Afia Schwarzenegger fires critics of Maame Yeboah Asiedu

Maame Yeboah Asiedu (left) is a media personality and Afia Schwarzenegger (right) is a socialite

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has taken a swipe at persons who are lambasting a media personality who got married recently, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, for divorcing her ex-husband and marrying again after condemning such an act in public.

She argued that most of the individuals who are chastising Maame Yeboah Asiedu have been in relationships for quite some time, but there have been no attempts to marry hence, they should let her be.



Afia Schwarzenegger stated that even though Maame Yeboah Asiedu spoke against divorce in public, it does not mean she cannot quit marriage if she is not in the right condition.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger called out Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s critics to focus on their lives because she does not owe them anything.



“You have been in a relationship with someone for four to five years without marriage. Even if you studied a course in Legon [University of Ghana], you would’ve completed it. You are not worried that someone is having sex with you for free all these years but you are worried about Maame Yeboah Asiedu.



“This is foolishness, you’re criticizing her for what she said in the past. Leave people to be free. You, people, sound like a broken radio, shut up! Does somebody owe you anything? You people behave like saints. Your videos won't let Maame Yeboah Asiedu divorce her new husband, it only depicts your stupidity,” she said.



It will be recalled that Maame Yeboah Asiedu came out to clarify that her ex-husband divorced her when she had no intention to do so.

This came after Maame Yeboah Asiedu was called out in public for divorcing her husband and marrying a new person, an act she has condemned on several occasions.



