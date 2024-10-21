Entertainment

Sierra Leone’s ABizzy shines in solo career after Black Sensation

Abizz.jpeg ABizzy

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ABizzy, a talented singer and songwriter hailing from Freetown, Sierra Leone, has made a significant mark in both his homeland and the U.S. From 2001 to 2006, he was signed to Freetown City’s Black Leo label, where he rose to prominence as the third key figure in the group. During his time with Black Leo, ABizzy collaborated with renowned artists like Super Laj, producing hits such as “Baby No Cry” and “U Na D Wan,” and teamed up with Javely on “Good Conversation,” as well as La d Boss for “Girl You Nor Know.” He also featured on Mad Man’s iconic track “True Soldier.”

