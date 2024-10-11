Entertainment

Sincerely Accra S7 EP 5 - Ghanaian Entrepreneurship And The Weapons Fashioned Against You

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: Sincerely Accra

Entrepreneurs in Ghana usually have to jump hoops and run through fire just to stay afloat. Find out how Jay who sells waakye ( Mukaase Chic) and Nyanyuie ( GOODNEWS LTD) have made it this far. Press Play! Do Not Forget To SHARE and SUBSCRIBE

