Sinead O'Connor

Source: Skynews

Sinead O'Connor's death was caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchial asthma, and a respiratory infection, as confirmed by her death certificate.

She was found unresponsive at her London home a year ago.

Known for her hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" and activism, she had recently returned to London and planned a new album and world tour.



